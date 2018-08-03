Queen Letizia Rocks ‘Bad Girl’ Sandals With a Slinky Silk Outfit at a Concert

Queen Letizia of Spain is a master of casual-chic style. And on Wednesday, the royal continued to impress with her latest look that was perfect for a summer evening outing in Mallorca, Spain.
The former journalist had on a slinky off-white silk camisole with matching black silk trousers. She completed the look with a fab pair of black block-heeled sandals that are versatile enough for formal affairs — but with an edgy touch.
From Barcelona-based brand Naguisa, Letizia rocked the Mala style, which fittingly translates to “bad girl.” The shoes feature a hand-woven goatskin upper and a leather sole with anti-slip engraving.
Other design features include cascading woven straps and an adjustable heel strap. Set on a nearly 4-inch block heel, the shoes are available on Naguisa.com for around $185.
The queen was joined by the other Spanish royals fir a performance by violinist Ara Malikian. Along for the concert were her husband,King Felipe VI of Spain, former Queen Sofia of Spain, Crown Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia.
