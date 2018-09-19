Queen Letizia Coordinates With King Felipe VI in Navy

Spanish Queen Letizia looked chic as ever yesterday as she joined husband King Felipe VI in Villamayor, Spain, to learn about cutting-edge laser technology.

As the couple toured the northwestern Spanish town, both dressed in navy ensembles, with the king looking dapper in a smart navy pinstripe suit paired with a blue polka-dot tie and black leather loafers featuring a fringe tassel. King Felipe VI, who stands at 6-foot-6, seamlessly complemented his wife, who sported a white ankle-skimming frock with a navy square print throughout by high-end Spanish fashion designer Massimo Dutti.

Queen Letizia pays a visit to the Pulsed Lasers Center in Villamayor, Spain, with King Felipe VI. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The queen, 46, expertly accessorized her dress with a navy belt, a matching clutch bag and pointy-toed slingback pumps with a navy suede finish and red soles.

Queen Letizia wearing a white and navy printed dress with navy suede slingbacks. CREDIT: Splash

Queen Letizia, who shares two daughters with King Felipe VI, wore a similar pair of pointy suede slingbacks in tan this summer at the delivery of Royal Offices of Employment at the Central Academy of Defense in Madrid. The Spanish royal frequently wears power pumps that almost always come with a pointy finish.

A closer look at Queen Letizia navy suede slingback pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

