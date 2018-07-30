Queen Letizia Wears Affordable Strappy Espadrilles and Matches With Her Princess Daughters

On Sunday, the Spanish Royal family expanded its regal number of titles by crowning young Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia at the Almudaina Palace in Palma Spain.

Aligned with the trend of affordable fashion — which has been regularly demonstrated by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge — Queen Letizia reaffirmed by lacing up a pair of sandy-hued espadrilles for the affair.

Detail of Queen Letizia's Mint & Rose wedges.

Going for nearly $100; the Sardinia style by Mint & Rose — which are made of soft suede and leather on a wedge heel — lent a definitive summer flair to her white eyelet dress. Also quite fitting for the occasion, the Spanish-based brand gave a bit of unspoken national pride to the ensemble. Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia matched their mother in eyelet-detailed dresses and espadrilles — Leonor in a blue dress with blue sandals and Sofia in a white dress with pink sandals.

Meanwhile, King Felipe continued the theme of cool attire with a pin-stripped linen shirt, jeans and horsebit loafers.

L-R: King Felipe VI of Spain, Crown Princess Leonor, Princess Sofia, and Queen Letizia.

Naturally, this isn’t the Royal’s first foray into cost-conscious fashion. Her most recent look stands atop a long list of affordable choices and recycled moments.

Case in point: As she visited Bailen, Spain, alongside her husband, the former journalist was seen wearing a pair of PVC-and taupe pumps from Steve Madden and a chic polka-dot dress by Carolina Herrera that she has worn in the past.