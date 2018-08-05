Queen Letizia Wears Elongating Pants and Espadrilles to a Sailing Event

Queen Letizia of Spain with her mother-in-law Sofía and daughter Princess Leonor.

Queen Letizia of Spain is making a case for becoming one of the best-dressed royals.

On her most recent outing with the royal family including her mother-in-law, former Queen of Spain Sofía, her husband King Felipe of Spain and their two daughters Leonor, Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía of Spain; Letizia upheld her ongoing reputation as a master of coastal chic.

To attend dinner at the 37th Copa del Rey sailing contest in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, the royal went with an easy breezy nautical look consisting of a white sleeveless blouse, stripped pants and espadrilles.

And while she’s known for her affordable style, the royal also frequently makes a case for wearing brands that are based in Spain.

Earlier this week, the 45-year-old wore a pair of hand-woven goat-skin sandals from Barcelona’s Nagusia. And a few weeks earlier, she was spotted wearing strappy espadrilles from Mint & Rose.

For the Spanish born style maven, home is where the heart is and apparently the best fashion.