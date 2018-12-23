Move Aside, Meghan and Kate: Queen Elizabeth II Shows Off Her Own Royal Style

Queen Elizabeth II heads to church in Sandringham, England for Sunday services.

While Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are the biggest names in royal news these days, matriarch Queen Elizabeth II herself is holding her own in the family style game.

This morning, the monarch made her way to Sunday church services wearing a red and gray tweed double-breasted coat with accenting red collar and buttons.

Queen Elizabeth II heads to church in Sandringham, England, for Sunday services. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The queen, who is known for her love of bright colors and unique touches, added to the look with a gray homburg-style hat with a red rim, featuring matching feathers that adorned the front.

Queen Elizabeth II heads to church in Sandringham, England, for Sunday services. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Queen Elizabeth II’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II braced the English weather with black gloves and a black handbag, finishing off the whole look with one of her favorite styles of shoes: a short black heel with a horsebit gold detail on the toe.

Queen Elizabeth II was joined by her daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in the car headed to Sunday services. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Accompanied her son Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, the royals headed to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, where the queen will stay from Christmas until the beginning of February.

