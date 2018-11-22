All the Celebrities Who Are Really Loving the Python Boot Trend

The python boot trend is in full force this season and a number of celebrities are already fans.

Earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian was caught shopping in Los Angeles with rumored beau Luka Sabbat in a pair of Yeezy Season 5 python boots — a style she’s stepped out in on a number of occasions so far this fall. The 39-year-old mom of three teamed the pointy-toed silhouette with light-wash straight leg jeans, also courtesy of Yeezy, and a simple black v-neck sweater.

Kourtney Kardashian wearing Yeezy Season 5 Python boots with Luka Sabbat on Nov 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, on the same day, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her bachelorette party in Amerstadam wearing a pair of pointy knee-high python boots styled with a creamy white feather-embellished sweater dress, matching socks and a cream-colored coat.

Last month, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted on the streets of New York City in Yeezy Season 7 python ankle boots, which she paired with straight-leg jeans and a brown leather trench coat worn over a white shirt.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Yeezy Season 7 python boots in NYC on Oct 25. CREDIT: Shutterstock

