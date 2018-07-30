Justine Skye Parties in a Cute Camo Outfit, Extra-Long Purple Braids and Puma’s New California Exotic Shoes

In honor of women and the recent re-introduction of its California shoe — that originally surfaced on Guillermo Vilas when he won a grand slam match in 1983 — Puma threw a fete at its “Do You.” Studio in Los Angeles on Saturday night to celebrate.

As guests entered the intimate event, they were greeted with sounds from DJ Violet Waters and had a chance to customize T-shirts as well as the brand’s shoes, including the “California Exotic” iteration featuring styles in two colorways.

Later on, a huge draw for the night proved to be a performance from singer Justine Skye.

Skye, a Puma fan, has included the lifestyle label in her sartorial looks from everyday street-style to full on glamorous red-carpet ensembles.

She donned her signature purple tresses and took the stage wearing Puma gear. To be specific, a sporty camouflage two-piece as well as the sneakers made of nubuck, leather, and metallic that debuted on Friday with the help of fellow singer Selena Gomez.

Puma California Exotic customized with "FN" at the "Do You" launch party. CREDIT: Courtesy of Charlie Carballo

Selena Gomez models Puma's new California Exotic kicks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Gomez, a Puma ambassador, served as the face of the campaign, which comes after her recent promotion of the brand’s Defy Mid training shoe.

The new Exotic shoes are scheduled to launch on Thursday in Puma stores and on Puma.com.