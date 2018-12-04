Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Gown Took 3,720 Hours to Make

In what was probably one of the most anticipated weddings of the year (maybe second to that of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry), Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot over the weekend at the Taj Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, India, with two ceremonies — one Christian, one Hindu — to honor the bride’s and the groom’s backgrounds.

And now the happy couple’s wedding looks have emerged on social media. Chopra took to Instagram today to post two of her wedding looks, tagging Jonas and captioning both with “And forever starts now…” Jonas shared the same images along with the caption, “Happiest day of my life.”

The first was an incredibly exquisite custom couture design by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The crimson-hued creation featured hand-embroidered and hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss, delicate Siam-red crystals and layers of painstakingly intricate threadwork embroidery — all of which took 110 embroiderers from Calcutta, India, and 3,720 hours to create. Her traditional Mughal jewelry, too, was just as stunning: It was crafted from uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22-karat gold, complete with a smattering of tiny diamond stars for a dash of whimsy.

Jonas was also outfitted in traditional garments by Mukherjee, including a hand-quilted silk sherwani with a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi tissue safa.

Their second wedding look featured custom Ralph Lauren outfits (the entire bridal party all wore styles by the American brand). Chopra’s embellished strapless column was overlaid with a high-neck coat hand-embroidered with eight words and phrases that were meaningful to the bride, including “family,” “hope” and “compassion.” For shoes, she choose a pair of sparkly white Jimmy Choo Romy pumps.

Meanwhile, Jonas wore a double-breasted tuxedo from the brand’s Purple Label line. On the interior lapel of his jacket — just over his heart — was a piece of the bride’s dress hand-embroidered with the Urdu words, “My Jaan,” which translates to mean “My Life.”

Click through to view Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ couple style.

