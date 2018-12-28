Priyanka Chopra Had a Really, Really Good Year in Street Style

Priyanka Chopra upped her street-style game in 2018 — looking stylish in everything from form-fitting minidresses to jeans and T-shirts.

The 36-year-old began her stylish run before she started dating husband Nick Jonas. On a May 2 pre-Jonas outing in New York, Chopra was chic in a fuzzy yellow Ganni shirt, Frame trousers and Fendi pumps. She accessorized with sunglasses from Gigi Hadid x Vogue Eyewear — a fitting choice given that she and Hadid are both styled by Mimi Cuttrell.

Priyanka Chopra looks chic in a yellow fuzzy Ganni top, Frame trousers and Fendi pumps in New York this May. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chopra also has airport style figured out. While departing from JFK Airport with Jonas in July, the “Quantico” actress wore a blush-colored Alexander Wang top with wide-legged pants in the same shade. She draped a white jacket over her shoulders and chose open-toed Kurt Geiger mules to add a sophisticated finish to her dressed-down look.

Priyanka Chopra at JFK Airport in a pink look and Kurt Geiger mules. CREDIT: Splash News

After returning to New York in December for the first time since marrying Jonas, Chopra went for a walk with her dog while wearing a simple but chic outfit.

Rather than opt for an all-black ensemble, the star went with winter whites. She stunned in a furry green jacket worn over a white bodysuit and white jeans. She finished off her look with white Stuart Weitzman boots, proving that the white shoe trend is still going strong.

Priyanka Chopra walks her dog while clad in white jeans and Stuart Weitzman pumps this December. CREDIT: Splash News

