Only Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Can Look This Good Hungover

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her bachelorette party in Amsterdam this weekend with some of her nearest and dearest, including “Game of Thrones” starlet and her future sister-in-law, Sophie Turner.

After hitting the town in a head-turning white beaded cocktail dress with feather detailing, a long-sleeved feather duster from Georges Chakra’s spring ’18 couture collection and matching Louboutin heels, the future Mrs. Nick Jonas shared a snap of herself with Turner on Instagram, captioning it, “The morning after…#TheJSisters #Bachelorette.”

The future sisters-in-law are pictured together sporting identical lime-green eye masks that read “hungover” while gripping a pair of matching custom pink flasks featuring Chopra’s initials in golden hardware. Despite looking tired, the 36-year-old Indian actress was chic in a mustard-yellow sweater set and high-heeled snake-print boots.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, also looked stylish sporting an oversized blue coat with a T-shirt, skinny jeans and a pair of pointy-toe cream-colored leather ankle booties.

Chopra is set to marry “Jealous” singer Nick Jonas while Turner is engaged to Jonas’ older brother, Joe.

