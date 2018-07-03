Priyanka Chopra Wows in Flirty Red Safari Dress With Strappy Gold Sandals

Despite traveling across the world, going from India to Brazil with her new boyfriend, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra showed no sign of jet lag as she hit the streets of New York today.

The actress looked completely put together for the outing, wearing a red button-up shirtdress cinched at the waist with a belt paired with gold strappy slingback sandals. Accessorizing further, Chopra added ultratiny sunglasses, a singular bracelet and a white leather handbag to polish off her chic street style look.

Priyanka Chopra out in NYC today. CREDIT: Splash

The “Quantico” star’s shiny golden metallic sandals, featuring four straps extending from the toe to the upper foot, made for the perfect style to complement her red-hot summer-ready dress as they shimmered in the hot NYC sun. Moreover, white toenail polish popped against her shoes while also matching her bag.

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra's gold strappy sandals. CREDIT: Splash

This comes just days after the 35-year-old Indian actress supported her new man at his performance at the VillaMix Festival in Brazil on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chopra’s sandals are reminiscent of the gold color palette she chose a few weeks ago when she attended Jonas’ cousin’s wedding in Atlantic City, N.J.

Jonas and Chopra got people talking after the two attended the 2017 Met Gala together, but they didn’t confirm their relationship until after recently stepping out together.

