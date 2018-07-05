Check Out the New FN!

Priyanka Chopra Shows She’s Ready for a White-Hot Summer With Her Latest Outfit

By Allie Fasanella
Priyanka Chopra street style
Priyanka Chopra leaving her apartment in New York on July 5.
CREDIT: Splash

After spending the Fourth of July with new boyfriend Nick Jonas and his family, Priyanka Chopra was spotted hitting the streets of New York in a chic all-white ensemble Thursday.

The “Quantico” star modeled a summery white button-down shirt featuring subtle floral embroidering on the shoulder and sleeve paired with white distressed skinny jeans. Meanwhile, she expertly accessorized with a nude leather handbag boasting colorful flower detailing, chic shades and a simple silver necklace.

priyanka chopra street style
Priyanka Chopra wearing a white-hot look in NYC.
CREDIT: Splash

Instead of polishing off her look with white pumps, the 35-year-old Indian actress reached for nude suede stilettos with a pointy-toed silhouette. The style seamlessly complemented her jeans, which extended to the tops of her feet and featured an ankle slit.

priyanka chopra, nude pumps, street style
A closer look at Priyanka Chopra's nude suede pumps.
CREDIT: Splash

According to E! News, Chopra accompanied Jonas as well as his older brother Joe and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, as they rode Citi Bikes around the Upper West Side of Manhattan on July 4. The former Miss World dressed much more casually for the outing wearing denim cut-offs with a white cropped tee, white Saint Laurent star-embellished sneakers and her hair up in a messy bun. Later, she joined Jonas’ whole family for a fireworks display on a private rooftop terrace.

