Priyanka Chopra Goes Pantless in Snakeskin Boots for Bachelorette Party in Amsterdam

By Ella Chochrek
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments
Priyanka Chopra is enjoying a fun-filled bachelorette weekend in Amsterdam. The “Quantico” star shared photos from the weekend with her 29.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday.

In one set of pictures, the 36-year-old opted to go pants-free in a cream-colored sweater with feathered detailing on it. She draped a beige coat over the sweater. For footwear, Chopra selected high-heeled snake-print boots, which she wore over a pair of tall off-white socks.

Setting sail… #bachelorette #Squad

She completed her look with oversized sunglasses, captioning the post, “Setting sail… #bachelorette #Squad.”

The Miss World 2000 pageant winner is set to marry “Jealous” singer Nick Jonas. Sophie Turner, the “Game of Thrones” actress who is engaged to Jonas’ older brother, Joe, was among the bachelorette party’s attendees.

Chopra showed off another outfit from the weekend in a second Instagram post. In the shot, she sports a two-toned sweater and a plaid pencil skirt, dressing her look down with trendy Western boots.

A day in the life of… #bachelorette

The People’s Choice Award winner also shared a funny video to her Instagram stories in which she gives Turner a piggy back ride. “In heels, ugh. This is what you have to do for sister-in-laws these days,” the India-born star jokes.

In the video, the “Baywatch” actress wears a trendy mustard-colored outfit, which includes a minidress, a jacket and a pair of knee-high boots. As she sits atop Chopra’s back, the 22-year-old Turner sports an all-black ensemble that includes a long-sleeved top and pants, completing her look with pointy-toed black heels.

While many of Chopra’s friends made it out for the affair, pal Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was not one of them.

For more of Priyanka Chopra’s glamorous style, check out the gallery. 

