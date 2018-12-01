Sign up for our newsletter today!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wed in Style

By Allie Fasanella
Priyanka Chopra and nick jonas wedding
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during their pre-wedding Mehendi ceremony.
It’s official: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are husband and wife.

Three months after announcing their engagement, the couple tied the knot Saturday in a Christian wedding ceremony officiated by Jonas’ father at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in India. Both dressed in custom Ralph Lauren looks for the special occasion and exchanged Chopard wedding bands.

The Indian actress and the John Varvatos collaborator crooner both took to Instagram Saturday to share photos from their Mehendi ceremony, a Hindu wedding ritual that usually takes place one or two days prior to the wedding. In the shots, Chopra is wearing a colorful dress and can be seen having elaborate henna designs applied to her hands and feet, which is typical of the ritual.

“One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, both wrote in an Instagram post. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi,” they wrote.

Tomorrow, the pair will continue their wedding weekend with a Hindu ceremony honoring Chopra’s upbringing.

