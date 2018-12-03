Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Make Their First Post-Wedding Appearance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ whirlwind wedding weekend is finally over and the newlyweds were captured leaving Jodhpur, India today, marking their first public appearance since tying the knot.

The Indian actress turned heads in a floor-length turquoise ensemble with golden floral detailing throughout and an assortment of eye-catching accessories including a bold diamond necklace and cat-eye sunglasses. The 36-year-old former “Quantico” star pulled her colorful outfit together with red, white and sparkly bangles.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leave spotted leaving Jodhpur today following their wedding weekend. CREDIT: Splash

A closer look at Nick Jonas’ Common Projects sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old “Close” crooner went for a more casual look wearing a camel-colored jacket over a white tee with matching trousers and classic white leather Common Projects Original Achilles sneakers. Jonas slipped into the same $415 kicks, which have gained somewhat of a cult status, upon their arrival in India. He topped things off with round shades and a watch.

Nick Jonas gives photographers a thumbs up while showing off his new Chopard wedding band. CREDIT: Splash

Chopra and Jonas wore custom Ralph Lauren looks for their nuptials over the weekend, which included a Christian ceremony as well as a Hindu one to honor both of their backgrounds. They exchanged Chopard wedding bands.

