Priyanka Chopra Chooses Summery Sandals for Mumbai Date With Nick Jonas

Rumors of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ romance have been flying for weeks — and now, it appears they are taking things to the next level. The couple are in Mumbai, India to visit Chopra’s mother.

For a date night in Mumbai yesterday, the “Quantico” star sported a casual black and white patterned dress that showed off a flash of her toned midriff. She completed her looked with sultry ankle-strap sandals.

Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai with Nick Jonas. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Jonas kept things casual in a white, long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.

Although Jonas and Chopra have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, Jonas took to Instagram Stories yesterday to post a video of his rumored girlfriend’s stylish outfit, captioning the image simply, “her 😍.”

This is reportedly Jonas’ first time meeting Chopra’s mother, and it comes just a couple weeks after the “Jealous” singer took Chopra to a cousin’s wedding in Atlantic City, N.J. At the wedding, the 36-year-old stunned in a gold wrap dress and pumps, while Jonas sported a navy suit with white slip-on sneakers.

Rumors surrounding the pair’s relationship began over Memorial Day weekend when they were spotted together at the Hollywood Bowl, a Los Angeles Dodgers game and getting cozy on a boat with celebrity pals like Wilmer Valderrama. However, they have been known each other for a while, and even attended the 2017 Met Gala together as friends.

