Priyanka Chopra Chooses Trendy White Mules While in Airport With Nick Jonas

Whether she’s running errands or attending a royal wedding, Priyanka Chopra never fails to impress with her stylish ensembles.

And Chopra went for a characteristically fashionable look on Friday as she walked through JFK Airport in New York alongside rumored boyfriend Nick Jonas.

The “Quantico” star wore a bubblegum colored fitted top with billowing pants in the same shade, choosing trendy white mules for footwear. Chopra completed her look with a white blazer, which she wore draped over her shoulders, tiny sunglasses and a python-printed purse.

Meanwhile, Jonas sported a jean jacket with a T-shirt and black pants, finishing off his look with slip-on sneakers, aviator sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Rumors of a relationship between the two began swirling over Memorial Day weekend, when they were seen together at the Hollywood Bowl, at a Los Angeles Dodgers game and cuddling on a boat with friends including Wilmer Valderrama and Chord Overstreet.

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra, Glen Powell, Wilmer Valderrama, Chord Overstreet, Greg Garbowsky, and friends in Los Angeles, CA – May 28th pic.twitter.com/nTKy716Oxc — Nick Jonas News (@JickNonasNews) May 29, 2018

Although Chopra and Jonas reportedly began dating recently, they have known each other for a while: The duo attended the 2017 Met Gala together. At the time, the pair attended as friends — Chopra told Jimmy Kimmel that Jonas asked her if she wanted to walk the red carpet with him, since they were both going with designer Ralph Lauren.

