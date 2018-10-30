Priyanka Chopra Does the Clear-Shoe Trend Like You’ve Never Seen Before

Priyanka Chopra brought the glamour at the Bumble India dinner launch party at the Gramercy Park Hotel Rooftop in New York City on Monday night.

The bride-to-be dressed in an eye-catching silver sequin-covered Sally LaPointe design for the occasion, where she opened up about finding Mr. Right in fiancé Nick Jonas and what women should be looking for on the dating app. But it was her footwear that had us doing a double take. Instead of the usual clear shoes made from PVC, the Indian actress went for a pair of sheer Alexander Wang heels (which retail for $595) crafted out of mesh fabric.

Priyanka Chopra wearing a silver sequined dress with see-through shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The heels from the American designer came with a white see-through upper, a pointy black toe and a black slingback-style strap. The 36-year-old “Quantico” alum pulled her head-turning look together by adding delicate silver drop earrings and a selection of rings.

A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra’s sheer shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During the event, Chopra revealed that the key to finding a working relationship for her was finding mutual respect. “Truly this is what worked for me. He has to be someone who respects you,” she shared. “By that, I don’t mean makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life.”

The night prior, Chopra celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a bridal shower at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe in New York in a feathery white Marchesa dress, more than $1 million worth of Tiffany jewelry and nude patent Louboutin pumps.

