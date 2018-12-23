Priyanka Chopra Wants the World to Know that Nick Jonas is GQ’s Most Stylish Man of 2018

Being married means supporting your spouse and all his or her endeavors. For Priyanka Chopra, that’s not too hard to do when your husband is GQ’s Most Stylish Man of 2018.

GQ announced on Friday that Nick Jonas won the title, and Priyanka made sure the world knew today on Instagram, captioning her post: “Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet.. may the style Gods always shine down upon u my love #gqmoststylishman.”

The snap was of the newlyweds sharing a sweet moment, with Jonas’ new wife showing his cheek some extra love.

He won the title by beating out 63 other worthy contenders in a bracket-style competition. It was a tough race between the likes of big names in the industry, including Ryan Reynolds, A$AP Rocky and The Rock.

Jonas shared his own appreciation and acceptance on his Instagram account, too. His sweet caption accompanied an image of a young Jonas rocking long hair and a jean jacket over a flannel, as well as a collaged image of some of his best recent looks.

The couple celebrated Nick’s newest title on a double date last night with Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, in London.