Priyanka Chopra Struts in a Red-Hot Look Complete With Strappy Snakeskin Heels

Following a trip to India with her fiancé, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra was captured back home on the streets of New York City today serving a red-hot monochromatic look.

The “Quantico” alum stepped out sporting a vivid red blouse tucked into a matching red leather pencil-style wrap skirt. Chopra expertly coordinated with a red lip and a tiny red patent leather top handle bag.

Priyanka Chopra wearing a red blouse with a red leather wrap skirt and pointy snakeskin heels. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, on her feet, the Indian-born actress wore rust-colored snakeskin print heels coming with a strappy silhouette and a pointed toe. The style wrapped around her ankles and fastened with a buckle enclosure.

The 36-year-old “Baywatch” star is known for her love of bright colors. Last month, she was spotted wearing vibrant yellow Manolo Blahnik mules as well as orange suede slingbacks in Italy.

Priyanka Chopra accessorizes her monochromatic look with a tiny red patent leather top handle bag. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra wearing rust-colored snakeskin heels. CREDIT: Splash

Chopra and Jonas — who is 10 years her junior — officially confirmed their engagement in August and celebrated with a ceremony in Mumbai, where both of their families met for the first time.

