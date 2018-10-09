Sign up for our newsletter today!

Priyanka Chopra Struts in a Red-Hot Look Complete With Strappy Snakeskin Heels

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra flashes a smile in the Big Apple.
CREDIT: Splash

Following a trip to India with her fiancé, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra was captured back home on the streets of New York City today serving a red-hot monochromatic look.

The “Quantico” alum stepped out sporting a vivid red blouse tucked into a matching red leather pencil-style wrap skirt. Chopra expertly coordinated with a red lip and a tiny red patent leather top handle bag.

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra wearing a red blouse with a red leather wrap skirt and pointy snakeskin heels.
CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, on her feet, the Indian-born actress wore rust-colored snakeskin print heels coming with a strappy silhouette and a pointed toe. The style wrapped around her ankles and fastened with a buckle enclosure.

The 36-year-old “Baywatch” star is known for her love of bright colors. Last month, she was spotted wearing vibrant yellow Manolo Blahnik mules as well as orange suede slingbacks in Italy.

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra accessorizes her monochromatic look with a tiny red patent leather top handle bag.
CREDIT: Splash
priyanka chopra, snakeskin shoes
A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra wearing rust-colored snakeskin heels.
CREDIT: Splash

Chopra and Jonas — who is 10 years her junior — officially confirmed their engagement in August and celebrated with a ceremony in Mumbai, where both of their families met for the first time.

Want more?

Priyanka Chopra Steps Out in Edgy Mom Jeans and a Sheer Floral Top With Her Cute Dog

Priyanka Chopra Flashes Her Abs in White-Hot Crop Top and Matching Loafers

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Go on a Stylish Double Date With Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad