A Look at Priyanka Chopra’s Most Glam Fashion Moments to Date

By Nikara Johns
Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a fashion statement. The actress has turned heads time and time again with looks that often push the envelope and are on trend.

Recently, Chopra attended the royal wedding in a custom Vivienne Westwood design that was classic and appropriate for the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding wearing custom Vivienne Westwood and Jimmy Choo x Off-White shoes.
But she also made sure to bring in some streetwear style mixed with high fashion. The “Quantico” star opted for the Off-White C/O Jimmy Choo Victoria 100 Crystal-Embellished satin and vinyl pumps. The shoes currently retail for $1,995 and feature PVC material with dangling Swarovski crystals.

A close up of her embellished Jimmy Choo x Off-White pumps.
The star also seems to dress from the feet up during promo time and always complements her clothing with a mix of trendy and classic shoe styles.

In April, Chopra made an appearance at “Good Morning America” in New York in a colorful Prabal Gurung dress paired with Gianvito Rossi PVC sling back peep-toes. The shoes were adorned with a green satin bow and matching lining.

Priyanka Chopra in Gianvito Rossi pumps and a Prabal Gurung dress at "Good Morning America" in New York. 
A close up of Priyanka Chopra's Gianvito Rossi shoes.
Other truly glamorous red carpet moments came at the 2017 Met Gala and the 2017 Oscars.

To see all of Chopra’s most glamorous looks, click through the gallery.

