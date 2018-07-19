A Look at Priyanka Chopra’s Most Glam Fashion Moments to Date

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a fashion statement. The actress has turned heads time and time again with looks that often push the envelope and are on trend.

Recently, Chopra attended the royal wedding in a custom Vivienne Westwood design that was classic and appropriate for the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding wearing custom Vivienne Westwood and Jimmy Choo x Off-White shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

But she also made sure to bring in some streetwear style mixed with high fashion. The “Quantico” star opted for the Off-White C/O Jimmy Choo Victoria 100 Crystal-Embellished satin and vinyl pumps. The shoes currently retail for $1,995 and feature PVC material with dangling Swarovski crystals.

A close up of her embellished Jimmy Choo x Off-White pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The star also seems to dress from the feet up during promo time and always complements her clothing with a mix of trendy and classic shoe styles.

In April, Chopra made an appearance at “Good Morning America” in New York in a colorful Prabal Gurung dress paired with Gianvito Rossi PVC sling back peep-toes. The shoes were adorned with a green satin bow and matching lining.

Priyanka Chopra in Gianvito Rossi pumps and a Prabal Gurung dress at "Good Morning America" in New York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A close up of Priyanka Chopra's Gianvito Rossi shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Other truly glamorous red carpet moments came at the 2017 Met Gala and the 2017 Oscars.

