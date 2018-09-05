Priyanka Chopra Flashes Engagement Ring While Stomping Out in Yellow Mules

Priyanka Chopra shows off her engagement ring from Nick Jonas as she leaves her apartment building in NYC Wednesday.

Priyanka Chopra isn’t hiding her love for new fiancé Nick Jonas, whether it be in the form of an Instagram post or flashing her engagement ring on the streets of the Big Apple.

The “Quantico” alum did the latter Wednesday when she stepped out to take her dog for a walk, putting her left hand on full display.

Priyanka Chopra spotted wearing yellow mules. CREDIT: Splash News

The Indian actress also showed off some midriff as she hit the NYC pavement in a baby blue cropped tank under a coordinating semi-sheer blouse paired with light-wash distressed jeans. For footwear, she chose bold pointy-toed kitten heel mules in a vibrant yellow colorway and featuring a buckle detail to make her whole look pop. Chopra further accessorized with tiny futuristic shades and a cream-colored miniature tote bag.

The day before, the 36-year-old star hit the U.S. Open with Jonas, his older brother Joe Jonas and Joe’s fiancé, “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner. Chopra wore a curve-hugging white Fendi logo dress boasting red and navy stripes underneath a white Fendi shirt and matching white pointy pumps for the occasion. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old former Jo Bro donned a gray sweatshirt courtesy of British streetwear label A-Cold-Wall, black pants and black and white sneakers.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra en route to watch the U.S. Open. CREDIT: Splash News

