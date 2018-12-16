Priyanka Chopra Puts a Bright Twist on Winter Dressing in Fluffy Green Coat & White Boots

Priyanka Chopra put a colorful spin on winter style in New York today.

The 36-year-old actress stepped out in a fluffy green coat as she walked her dog along the city streets.

Chopra wore the neon coat, which had cream detailing, over a white turtleneck and a pair of fitted white pants.

Priyanka Chopra CREDIT: Splash News

While the white shoe trend has cooled off in recent months, Chopra opted for a pair of white boots with a kitten heel.

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Quantico” star carried a cream-colored tote that appeared to have shearling on the exterior. She accessorized with teensy silver sunglasses and oversized hoop earrings.

Her dog, who is named Diana, wore a cute look that resembled her owner’s. The rescue pup sported a purple coat with fluffy trim and had a turquoise collar around her neck.

Priyanka Chopra CREDIT: Splash News

Chopra flew into John F. Kennedy Airport yesterday, returning to the United States for the first time since marrying “Jealous” singer Nick Jonas.

The pair’s highly publicized wedding celebrations took place over multiple days in India and included both Hindu and Christian ceremonies as part of the festivities.

For the Hindu ceremony, the bride wowed in a custom design by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, which featured hand-embroidered and hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss, delicate Siam-red crystals and layers of painstakingly intricate threadwork embroidery.

At the Christian ceremony, the entire wedding party was decked out in Ralph Lauren — Chopra included. The star’s elegant look was completed by a dramatic train.

