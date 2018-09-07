Priyanka Chopra Steps Out in Edgy Mom Jeans and a Sheer Floral Top With Her Cute Dog

Priyanka Chopra was spotted leaving the Four Seasons hotel in New York on Friday toting her adorable dog, Diana, who served as her best accessory of the day.

The “Quantico” alum — whose pup’s Instagram account, named Diaries of Diana, has a whopping 78,000 followers — wore a semisheer blouse featuring a floral design throughout tucked into a pair of bold two-toned denim jeans. The split-wash style, which also comes with an asymmetrical button fly and a frayed hem, is by Monse and retails for $840. Meanwhile, Diana looked sweet as can be in a Tiffany-blue collar.

Priyanka Chopra toting her dog, Diana, in the Big Apple on Friday afternoon. CREDIT: Splash

For footwear, the “Baywatch” star, who attended the Kate Spade spring ’19 show at the New York Public Library during New York Fashion Week this morning, donned simple white mules with a chunky wooden heel and a square closed-toe silhouette. Chopra pulled her street-style look together by adding a baby-pink leather shoulder bag, chic cat-eye sunglasses and a pink lip.

Priyanka Chopra shows off two-toned denim jeans, a sheer floral top, white mules and a pink shoulder bag. CREDIT: Splash

Check out Priyanka Chopra, Elizabeth Olsen and more in the front row at Kate Spade’s NYFW show.

