Priyanka Chopra Gives Us a Genius Holiday Styling Hack

If there’s anything Priyanka Chopra has mastered in fashion, it’s the art of accessorizing.

From asymmetrical fascinators and trendy mules to, well, her adorable pup, the brunette beauty has often been spotted in the most coveted designer pieces, and her recent appearance in New York was no exception.

Priyanka Chopra attends the 12th annual God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in NYC. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

At the 12th annual God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards, Chopra wore a Western-style button-up dress by Michael Kors. (The designer is a board member of the nonprofit organization, which provides individually tailored meals to NYC residents who live with severe illnesses that prevent them from grocery shopping and cooking for themselves.)

She expertly paired the denimlike outfit with a statement metallic accessories, composed of silver jewelry as well as a teeny-tiny Gucci gold purse and a pair of matching lace-up strappy stilettos — a smart (and incredibly easy) way to give any look a festive finish. The snakeskin sandals served as her ensemble’s hero piece, with their crisscross detailing and open-toed front that allowed her polished pedicure to shine.

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra’s shoes. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The 36-year-old actress is engaged to singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, who recently took to Instagram to share his excitement for married life with Chopra. In the post, the 26-year-old star wrote, “When the future looks oh so bright…”

Click through the gallery to see more of Priyanka Chopra’s most glamorous fashion moments.

Want more?

Priyanka Chopra Struts in a Red-Hot Look Complete With Strappy Snakeskin Heels

Priyanka Chopra Flashes Engagement Ring While Stomping Out in Yellow Mules