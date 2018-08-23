Sign up for our newsletter today!

Princess Sofia of Sweden Wears This $80 Sneaker That Has Kate Middleton’s Seal of Approval

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Princess Sofia of Sweden Princess Sofia of sweden and Prince Carl Philip visit the Nynas Nature Reserve, Sodermanland, Sweden - 23 Aug 2018
Princess Sofia of Sweden
CREDIT: Shutterstock

It’s already got Kate Middleton’s seal of approval — and now Superga has found another royal fan: Princess Sofia of Sweden.

The Duchess of Värmland became the latest blue blood to sport the Italian tennis shoe brand’s famed trainers, wearing a more fashion-forward version of its everyday kicks on a family outing with husband Prince Carl Philip and 2-year-old son Prince Alexander.

Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Carl Philip, Prince AlexanderPrincess Sofia of sweden and Prince Carl Philip visit the Nynas Nature Reserve, Sodermanland, Sweden - 23 Aug 2018
(L-R) Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Alexander and Prince Carl Philip ride a carriage on a family outing in Södermanland, Sweden.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

With its 1.5-inch chunky heel, the sneakers added a bit of height to Princess Sofia’s already long and lean frame. They also featured a cotton upper with a crisp white colorway — a classic choice that gives its $80 price tag an extensive wardrobe life.

Kate Middleton, on the other hand, has been spotted on multiple occasions in Superga’s Cotu trainers (also affordable at $65), with the brand even acknowledging that the Duchess of Cambridge has helped double the sales of that very style.

Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Carl Philip, Prince AlexanderPrincess Sofia of sweden and Prince Carl Philip visit the Nynas Nature Reserve, Sodermanland, Sweden - 23 Aug 2018
A closer look at Princess Sofia’s shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoes couldn’t have been a more practical choice for the 33-year-old royal, who joined her family on a horse-drawn carriage ride to visit the Nynas Nature Reserve in Södermanland, Sweden. She kept the rest of her outfit clean and simple, wearing a navy blouse with white trousers as well as minimal makeup and loose waves.

Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Carl Philip, Prince AlexanderPrincess Sofia of sweden and Prince Carl Philip visit the Nynas Nature Reserve, Sodermanland, Sweden - 23 Aug 2018
(L-R) Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Alexander and Prince Carl Philip visit the Nynas Nature Reserve in Södermanland, Sweden.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

What Kate Middleton, Princess Diana & More Royals Wore on Their Wedding Days

8 Stylish Royal Women (Besides Kate Middleton) That You Should Know

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad