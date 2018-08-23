Princess Sofia of Sweden Wears This $80 Sneaker That Has Kate Middleton’s Seal of Approval

It’s already got Kate Middleton’s seal of approval — and now Superga has found another royal fan: Princess Sofia of Sweden.

The Duchess of Värmland became the latest blue blood to sport the Italian tennis shoe brand’s famed trainers, wearing a more fashion-forward version of its everyday kicks on a family outing with husband Prince Carl Philip and 2-year-old son Prince Alexander.

(L-R) Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Alexander and Prince Carl Philip ride a carriage on a family outing in Södermanland, Sweden. CREDIT: Shutterstock

With its 1.5-inch chunky heel, the sneakers added a bit of height to Princess Sofia’s already long and lean frame. They also featured a cotton upper with a crisp white colorway — a classic choice that gives its $80 price tag an extensive wardrobe life.

Kate Middleton, on the other hand, has been spotted on multiple occasions in Superga’s Cotu trainers (also affordable at $65), with the brand even acknowledging that the Duchess of Cambridge has helped double the sales of that very style.

A closer look at Princess Sofia’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoes couldn’t have been a more practical choice for the 33-year-old royal, who joined her family on a horse-drawn carriage ride to visit the Nynas Nature Reserve in Södermanland, Sweden. She kept the rest of her outfit clean and simple, wearing a navy blouse with white trousers as well as minimal makeup and loose waves.

(L-R) Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Alexander and Prince Carl Philip visit the Nynas Nature Reserve in Södermanland, Sweden. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

What Kate Middleton, Princess Diana & More Royals Wore on Their Wedding Days

8 Stylish Royal Women (Besides Kate Middleton) That You Should Know