The Best Hats & Heels at Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Fascinators? Check. Fancy footwear? You bet.

Princess Eugenie’s wedding was a scene to behold as hats and heels worn by London’s finest flooded into St. George’s Chapel today.

Poppy Delevingne CREDIT: Shutterstock

Before and after the royal exchanged her vows with Jack Brooksbank, the sacred grounds saw the likes of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and socialite Poppy Delevingne looking fabulous as ever in their weekend best.

Eugenie’s mother, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, was photographed with elder daughter Princess Beatrice at the church’s steps. The former reached for a wide-brim hat by Jess Collett and a pair of pointed nude crocodile-stamped pumps. Beatrice, the maid of honor, went for something blue: Ralph & Russo’s gold hardware-trimmed stiletto heels. She topped off her ensemble with a rich purple Sarah Cant headpiece.

Another headline-maker was Pippa Middleton, who showed up nine months pregnant. With her bump on full display, the mom-to-be — and younger sister of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton — accessorized with a statement green fascinator and even wore high heels in a timeless black.

Pippa Middleton CREDIT: Shutterstock

And, of course, there was Naomi Campbell. The supermodel went against wedding tradition, stunning the crowd in an all-black ensemble with sleek pumps. On top of that, her Philip Treacy fascinator was one of the most extravagant iterations seen at the affair.

Naomi Campbell (L) and Countess Debonnaire von Bismarck. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of the best hats and heels at Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Want more?

Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Dress Was By Peter Pilotto — and Her Shoes Were By This Maverick British Designer

Princess Beatrice Wore Something Blue to Sister Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Sarah Ferguson Pairs Emerald Green Dress With Croc Pumps at Daughter Princess Eugenie’s Wedding