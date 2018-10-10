Bride-to-Be Princess Eugenie’s Chicest Shoe Moments

Royal wedding fever is sweeping the U.K. once again.

Five months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a historic ceremony watched by nearly 2 billion people worldwide, Princess Eugenie of York is set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, on Friday. The couple, who announced their engagement in January, have chosen the very same location for their nuptials: St. George’s Chapel at England’s Windsor Castle.

More than 800 guests are expected to gather as 28-year-old Eugenie — granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and youngest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York — makes her walk down the aisle. Undoubtedly, fashion watchers will be keen to see what the bride chooses to wear for her big moment in the spotlight. Ninth in line to the throne, Eugenie has much more freedom than her cousins Prince William and Harry. That includes having a career outside her royal duties (she works as an associate director of the contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth), sharing glimpses of her jet-setting life on Instagram and having a little fun with fashion.

Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank attend a London charity event in 2017. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

While other members of the royal family take a more conservative, buttoned-up approach to their wardrobe, Eugenie is famous for her colorful and quirky fashion choices, particularly her chic statement shoes and over-the-top hats. In celebration of her upcoming wedding, we’re taking a look back at some of her more memorable accessories moments.

During an evening out this past April at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum for a special concert celebrating the queen’s 92nd birthday, the princess paired her Max Mara floral-print dress with stylish peep-toe Mary Jane pumps by Rupert Sanderson.

Eugenie accessorizes with nude Rupert Sanderson heels at Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday celebration. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Eugenie made a fashionable entrance at Pippa Middleton’s May 2017 wedding dressed in a striking 1950s-inspired fit-and-flare dress by Paule Ka. She topped it off with a jaunty pillbox hat, sparkly gold clutch and gorgeous pair of color-block d’Orsay heels. The shoes made a repeat appearance a month later when she attended the Royal Ascot horse races.

Eugenie adds a striking accent to her outfit with color-block heels in 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For her cousin Harry’s wedding in May, Eugenie channeled Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in a classic Gainsbourg tweed dress and pillbox hat. While the look was surprisingly conservative, she added an edgy twist with studded silver stiletto heels by Valentino.

The bride-to-be’s studded Valentino heels add an edgy note to her classic dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Eugenie is a big fan of booties, a style rarely seen among the royal family. Attending a traditional Christmas Day church service at Sandringham House last year, she paired a black turtleneck dress and classic tartan coat with an edgy pair of moto-inspired ankle boots. A few years early, during a visit to New York, she bucked the royal dress code, showing off her bare legs in a belted minidress accessorized with black suede Western booties.

Eugenie rocks moto-style booties to a Christmas Day church service in 2017. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The princess strikes a casual note in Western booties during a 2013 trip to New York. CREDIT: D. DaSilva/Shutterstock

To see even more of the bride-to-be’s fabulous footwear looks through the years, click through the gallery.

