Princess Eugenie Wore One of Meghan Markle’s Favorite Shoes — And Used Her Comfort Hack

Princess Eugenie stepped out in London Wednesday night in an all-too familiar pair of nude Aquazzura heels — that’s because they are the same pair Meghan Markle wore for her engagement photos with Prince Harry.

Princess Eugenie in Aquazzurra's Matilde heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Princess Eugenie's heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Eugenie arrived at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebration, honoring what would have been Mandela’s 100th birthday, wearing a green dress from Osman. On her feet, she chose Aquazzura’s Matilde pumps in nude, a pointed-toe shoe with straps, that retail for $695. In addition to wearing one of Markle’s favorite styles, Eugenie also executed one of the former actress’ comfort hacks. Markle often leaves plenty of room within her high heels to minimize discomfort and avoid foot health problems such as bunions formed at pinch points.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the same shoe last year for her official engagement portraits, worn with a white trench coat and forrest green dress (but scandalously, no stockings — faux pas among British royals).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Markle has been known to wear this style for a while now, in black as well as in nude. Here, she is at Elle’s 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner back in 2016 wearing the shoe.

Meghan Markle in the Aquazzura 'Matilde' heels in black in 2016. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

It’s easy to say Aquazzura is one of Markle’s top shoe brands (she even wore it on her wedding day), so for Princess Eugenie to wear the same pair is a big nod to Meghan’s style.

But Eugenie is following Meghan’s footsteps in more ways than just her shoe style. Her wedding will be held on Oct. 12 at Windsor Castle, the same location that the Duchess of Sussex got hitched in May.