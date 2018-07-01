From the Archives: Princess Diana’s Shoe Style

At the time of her tragic death in 1997, Princess Diana was the most photographed woman in the world — known around the globe for her chic style sensibility and philanthropic efforts.

The princess’ shoe style featured a variety of different styles, from flat boots to casual sneakers to slinky heels.

One style which Diana popularized? The kitten heel.

Princess Diana attends a hospital event in Australia, 1996. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Rather than wearing towering stilettos, Diana opted for low-heeled slingback pumps and sandals, adding a bit of height to her frame without needing to deal with foot pain.

Following her divorce from Prince Charles, Diana gave her style a sleek upgrade, ditching her shoulder pads and baggy skirts in favor of trendier looks. The style star’s go-to look then became a fitted cocktail dress with pointy-toed kitten heels.

Princess Diana in 1997 wearing powder blue slingback kitten heels with a matching dress and clutch. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Diana frequently matched her pumps to her dresses, choosing smart monochromatic looks that helped make her a style icon.

Of course, Diana was not in heels all the time. While picking Prince Harry up from school, she was seen in an oversized bomber jacket and high-waisted jeans, completing her casual look with flat brown boots.

Princess Diana seen at Prince Harry's school in 1982. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

And like Kate Middleton, Diana was often seen in Superga sneakers, choosing the style for more casual outings. For instance, she paired a blazer with light-wash jeans and dark sneakers from the Italian brand.

Princess Diana pictured during a visit to Angola in 1997. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

For more of Princess Diana’s legendary style, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Princess Diana Refused to Wear Chanel Heels Because She Really Was the Queen of Revenge Dressing

How Princess Diana’s Style Was Different Than Kate Middleton’s