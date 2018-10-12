Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Adorable as Page Boy and Bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

They’re here to steal the show.

From royal tours and polo matches to everything in between, Prince George and Princess Charlotte manage to take the spotlight with them — and today at Princess Eugenie’s wedding is no exception.

Princess Charlotte at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Serving as page boy and bridesmaid, the siblings were absolutely adorable on their cousin’s big day at St. George’s Chapel.

Along with the rest of the little bridal party, they wore matching Amaia Kids ensembles — George looking dapper in his crisp white shirt and dark blue trousers, Charlotte like every bit the princess in a frilled-neck dress with its flouncy skirt.

For footwear, the 5-year-old royal was dressed in classic black Oxford shoes while his 3-year-old sister opted for white Mary Janes with stockings.

Lady Louise Windsor escorts the bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George. CREDIT: Shutterstock

It’s not the first time the duo have taken on bridal party roles. They previously served at aunt Pippa Middleton’s nuptials last summer as well as uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in May. And just last month, they were present at the wedding of Sophie Carter, Charlotte’s godmother.

Princess Charlotte at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May, 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

