Princess Charlene Is Queen of Sensual Style in a Flirty Versace Gown and Edgy Accessories

Princess Charlene was the belle of the Red Cross Ball last night.
Her Serene Highness attended the charity gala at Club Salle des Etoiles in Monaco wearing a hard-to-miss Versace gown.
All eyes were on the Princess of Monaco when she arrived in a sparkling, sexy-chic dress by the Italian fashion house that was embellished with glittering beads on scalloped mermaid scale detail on nude-illusion fabric. The plunging neckline had flirty, delicate beads that draped around the cleavage.
She completed the number with dark blue satin sandals that peeped from under the gown’s hem. A metallic clutch and a diamond ear cuff, and dramatic, smokey eye makeup added some edge to the already sizzling look.
When she entered the venue, a representative presented her with a bouquet of red roses. Meanwhile, her husband, Prince Albert II of Monaco, complemented his lady in an off-white tuxedo jacket, white button-down shirt, red bowtie and black lace-up dress shoes.
Princess Charlene is among the most stylish royals, always fulfilling her duties in on-trend outfits. While some women who hold royal titles adhere to chic but modest dressing, Charlene goes by her own playbook.
