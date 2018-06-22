Princess Beatrice’s Mini-Handbag Matches Her Cap-Toe Pumps at the Royal Ascot

Today marks the fourth day of the historical Royal Ascot horse race, and members of the royal family came together for the occasion, turning up in stylish duds.

Spotted on the U.K. grounds with mom, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice showed off a romantic pastel look including a pale blue knee-length dress with long sleeves, an embellished hat and a matching dusty-pink bag-and-shoes combo.

Princess Beatrice walking with mom Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 29-year-old donned nearly-nude pink pumps with a Mary Jane-like silhouette boasting a strap across the front and a pointy silver metallic cap-toe, which coordinated with the small box-shaped handbag she carried.

A closer look at Princess Beatrice's shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II rocked the same bold lime green colorway she showed off just weeks ago when she stepped out with Meghan Markle. Her look featured a long jacket over a matching dress, white gloves, pearls, a black handbag and black leather horsebit loafers.

Queen Elizabeth wearing a bright green CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

This comes just days after Meghan Markle made her Royal Ascot debut alongside husband Prince Harry wearing a Givenchy dress and a Philip Treacy hat at Tuesday’s opening day.

