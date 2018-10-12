Princess Beatrice Wore Something Blue to Sister Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Princess Beatrice took on the special role of maid of honor today at sister Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank.
Arriving at St. George’s Chapel with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, the 30-year-old royal showed off a custom deep blue Ralph & Russo suit featuring a boat neck collar adorned with a small sparkly insect broach, a peplum waist and a pleated knee-length skirt.
The bride’s right-hand woman further accessorized her look by adding a statement-making Sarah Cant headpiece in a rich shade of purple as well as a dove gray leather clutch bag — also by Ralph & Russo — that boasted a silver feather handle.
Beatrice rounded out her look with another item from the designer’s collection: a pair of powder blue suede pointy-toed Ralph & Russo Empire pumps. The shoes came with gold hardware-trimmed stiletto heels that matched her bag perfectly. The style from the London-based fashion house retails for more than $1,000.
During the ceremony, the maid of honor read a passage from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel, “The Great Gatsby.”
