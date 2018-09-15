Happy 34th Birthday, Prince Harry: How His Style Has Changed Over the Years

Prince Harry turns 34 today — and it’s safe to say 33 was a good year for the royal.

The longtime bachelor settled down, getting engaged and marrying Meghan Markle. At his wedding, Prince Harry sported his military uniform, while Markle stunned in a Givenchy gown with a high neckline.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the royal wedding. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The prince frequently steps out in tailored suits — opting for professional looks while out and about on official royal business. For another milestone moment, his engagement announcement, Harry looked dapper in a dark blue suit paired with shiny black shoes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Polo has always played a big role in Harry’s life as well. While on the field, he wears riding boots with white trousers and breathable T-shirts, opting for a sporty look that’s fully functional.

While Harry’s style has become more refined with age, Harry already knew how to play the part of a prince as a young boy.

The Duke of Sussex and his older brother, William, often stepped out in coordinated looks for church and other family outings. Both boys sported tailored blazers and shiny dress shoes whenever making public appearances.

Prince Harry in a suit while leaving church with his parents in the 1990s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

And fans of Prince George today may find some similarities between the young royal’s style and that of his uncle: Just like George today, Harry always stepped out in shorts at a young age, following a British tradition.

As a toddler, Prince Harry wears yellow shorts with black shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

