Prince George and Princess Charlotte Goof Around in Matching Sneakers at a Polo Match

Kate Middleton wasn’t the only royal who made headlines this weekend, thanks to her $70 Zara summer dress.

At the Beaufort Polo Club, Prince George and Princess Charlotte delighted the crowd with their adorable antics, stealing the spotlight away from father Prince William, who was competing for the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy on Sunday.

Kate Middleton (center) with children Prince George (L) and Princess Charlotte (R). CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Prince George was spotted playing with a slinky toy — a day after he was famously shushed by second cousin Savannah Phillips, who is 7 and daughter to William’s first cousin, Peter, at the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour parade. Phillips was also seen goofing around with the 4-year-old royal as the Duchess of Cambridge kept a watchful eye.

Prince George plays with a slinky toy. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Drawing even more attention was Princess Charlotte, who practiced her headstands and subsequently tumbled to the ground. The 3-year-old was also caught running around the field with her brother.

Princess Charlotte does a tumble. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

But the real statement was made sartorially, courtesy of matching sneakers. Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were twinning in laceless slip-ons, which he wore with a navy blue shirt and khaki shorts while she was pretty in pink with a printed frock. Phillips, on the other hand, opted for a fashion-forward pairing in the form of a cherry-colored shirt, denim skirt and metallic sandals.

Kate Middleton carries daughter Princess Charlotte while Prince George and cousin Savannah Phillips stroll behind. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Prince Louis, who was born just seven weeks ago, was not present at the family outing.

