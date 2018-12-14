Prince George Posing in Hunter Wellies Will Be the Cutest Thing You See Today

It might be cold outside, but Kate Middleton and Prince William are set on making us all feel warm and fuzzy on the inside with their adorable Christmas card, which was unveiled on Instagram today by Kensington Palace. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” read the caption.

Shot by Matt Porteous on the grounds of the royal family’s home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, U.K., the family portrait features the couple perched on a branch with their three children posing adorably around them, or in 7-month-old Prince Louis’ case, contently sitting in mom’s lap — both of whom are seen twinning in sweaters layered over collared shirts.

The rest are dressed in similar fashion that can be best described as endearingly laid-back yet impeccably polished. Three-year-old Princess Charlotte is clad in a sweet hand-me-down cardigan and navy skirt, and Prince William looks relaxed in a plaid shirt (casually unbuttoned just so) tucked into dark denim jeans.

But it’s 5-year-old Prince George, with his cheeky grin and one-legged pose, who steals the spotlight. So it’s fitting that a pair of black wellies by Hunter (a heritage brand that not only has a history linked to the royal family — Princess Diana famously wore a pair during her engagement portrait with Prince Charles — but also delivers boots crafted from durable rubber tough enough to withstand the antics of even the most hyper of toddlers) was the footwear of choice to complete his playful look.

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, pose for their family Christmas card. CREDIT: Matt Porteous/Shutterstock

The family of five plans to spend Christmas in Sandringham, and the kids especially have already been gearing up for the holidays. “The [kids] are doing well,” Middleton said during an interview last month. “Getting excited for Christmas time because they’ve started all their Christmas songs, and Christmas trees are going up.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Christmas card was also revealed today, featuring a never-before-seen image from their wedding reception.

