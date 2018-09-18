Bright Colorful Looks Ruled the Emmys Red Carpet

(L-R) Tracee Ellis Ross and Tiffany Haddish on the red carpet.

If you’re going to walk a red carpet, you might as well do it with a bang, like Tiffany Haddish and Tracee Ellis Ross, for example. Both actresses turned heads in bright, colorful looks at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles tonight.

The “Night School” star, for one, wowed in a plunging rainbow gown custom-made by Prabal Gurung. The red, blue, green and yellow design featured a flowing skirt, which she twirled as she posed, showing off her chunky black platform sandals. She accessorized with statement-making earrings.

Tiffany Haddish rocks a custom rainbow Prabal Gurung design with black platform sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the “Black-ish” actress made waves in a vibrant hot pink gown with huge poofy sleeves and a full skirt. She added matching lipstick and eyeshadow to complete her bold look.

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing a poofy hot pink dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Allison Janney also opted for a colorful ensemble, stepping out in a glittering magenta design boasting a sultry thigh-high slit. She pulled things together with a matching clutch and sandals as well as green drop earrings.

Allison Janney wearing a glittering magenta dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for Leslie Jones, the comedian-slash-actress stood out in a purple, pink and blue suit complete with a shimmering finish. Drop earrings, a matching ring and a silver sparkling clutch bag topped off her look.

Leslie Jones wearing a purple, pink and blue suit with a shimmery finish. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Check out more celebrity arrivals on the Emmys red carpet by scrolling through the gallery.

