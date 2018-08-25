Pregnant Hilary Duff Pairs Denim Booties With Printed Dress for Night Out

The denim shoe trend shows no signs of stopping, and Hilary Duff is going all in.

The “Younger” star, who is expecting her second child, stepped out in a summery dress and a pair of denim ankle booties as she headed to a dinner out in Los Angeles yesterday.

Hilary Duff leaves dinner Aug. 24. CREDIT: Splash News

Duff showed off her belly in a blue printed dress with ruffle detailing at the sleeves and a high neckline. The Disney Channel alum completed her look with an oversized red backpack.

Hilary Duff on Aug. 24. CREDIT: Splash News

As for the shoes, she grabbed a pair of Dries Van Noten ankle boots which feature a smooth outsole, a round cap toe and a 2.8-inch block heel. Made in Italy, the shoes retailed for $790 but are now sold out.

Duff’s Dries Van Noten booties. CREDIT: Splash News

Duff is nearing the nine-month mark of her pregnancy and is expecting a daughter with boyfriend Matthew Koma. She took to Instagram to announce the news in June, racking up more than 1.2 million likes on an image of her and Koma. “Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!🤰🏼👶🏼🎀,” she captioned the shot.

While Duff’s new baby will be her first girl, the 30-year-old has one child from her marriage with hockey player Mike Comrie, a 6-year-old son named Luca.

