The Shoes Jessica Simpson, Meghan Markle & More Pregnant Celebrities Are Wearing

Stylish expectant celebrity mothers are ditching their heels for more comfortable footwear.

Jessica Simpson — who has her own billion-dollar shoe brand — often steps out in high heels. But during her third pregnancy, the star’s been swapping her usual stilettos for comfy shoes. The 38-year-old stepped out in a turtleneck and leggings while at LAX Airport in October. To complete her look, she selected a pair of cozy Fendi slides.

Jessica Simpson CREDIT: Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood has also been slipping into more comfortable footwear during her pregnancy. The “Before He Cheats” singer stepped out in a long-sleeved T-shirt and skinny jeans, finishing off her look with patterned ballet flats for a casual and comfy look.

Carrie Underwood CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lily Aldridge demonstrated how to pull off buttoned-down pregnancy style in a warmer environment while out at Disney World. Although the 33-year-old is used to wearing stilettos for red carpet appearances or on the runway, she went with a more casual ensemble for her Disney trip. The Victoria’s Secret model posed with Minnie Mouse while wearing a black maxi dress and a pair of Birkenstock slides.

Lily Aldridge CREDIT: Shutterstock

One pregnant celebrity who’s sticking with her heels is Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in some more casual footwear while on her Australia tour with Prince Harry, but she went with soaring Tamara Mellon high heels for the recent British Fashion Awards.

Click through the gallery to see more shoe style from expectant celebrity moms.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Hides Her Growing Baby Bump in a Sequin Halter Top

Best BabyBump Red-Carpet Styles at the Oscars Through the Years