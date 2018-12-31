Pregnant Carrie Underwood Can’t Tie Her Shoes — but Her Boys Are Here to Help

Carrie Underwood is now officially unable to tie her own shoes.

Well into her third trimester, the country music star’s growing baby bump has prevented her from reaching down to her glittery sneakers — but it appears all she needs is a little help from her two boys: husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram feed, Underwood wrote, “I can no longer tie my own shoes…So glad I have such sweet helpers!”

The clip features a heartwarming moment in which Fisher assists his determined 3-year-old son in tying Underwood’s shoelaces, which he chooses to do “the cool way” — that is, without loops.

“Hard to do it backwards, isn’t it?” The hockey player remarks, to which Underwood replies, “You’re doing a good job, buddy.”

In August, the 35-year-old singer made headlines upon announcing on social media that she was expecting her second child. She has been open about her experiences with motherhood, even declaring during a red carpet interview in October that this pregnancy is “harder” than the first time.

On Christmas, Underwood shared a photo of Isaiah cradled on her bump. “I’m thanking the Lord tonight for His Son while I cuddle with mine. Watching Christmas movies with him while he uses my big belly as a pillow,” she wrote. “Sweet ending to another great Christmas. Merry Christmas to all of you, from my family to yours!”

