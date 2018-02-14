16 Power Couples That Have the Best Style

View Slideshow David and Victoria Beckham at Paris Fashion Week: Men's fall 2018. Rex Shutterstock

It’s Valentine’s Day — and whether they’ve been steadily dating or pushing 20 years of marriage (almost there, David and Victoria), these celebrity couples are the very proof of Cupid’s successful work.

Turns out, it’s not just in the relationship department where these famous duos excel; their sartorial prowess has also helped cement their It statuses throughout the years. Take the Beckhams, for instance, who prove time and again that they’re arguably the fashion world’s most-watched power couple. Or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who remain fiercely private about their personal lives, but treat us to the most extravagant couture displays of modern times, from his all-white ensemble and bright orange cap to her $10,000 YSL Swarovski crystal-embellished Niki boots.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Courtesy of Instagram

Another pair that undeniably sets itself apart from the regular folk: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Here, on the way to sister Kendall Jenner’s 22nd birthday party in West Hollywood, the reality star opts for her signature body-con look, with a figure-hugging stone-hued bra top and ankle-length gray skirt paired with strappy nude sandals. The designer, of course, was quintessential Yeezy in his label’s 500 Mud Rat sneakers complementing a shearling-lined jacket over a beige t-shirt.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Splash

As for Hollywood’s younger crop, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have become THE millennial couple whose joint street style is unparalleled. Often spotted in matching looks, it’s no surprise that the Reebok brand ambassador and her musician boyfriend celebrated his 25th birthday party in “Bonnie and Clyde” meets “Men in Black” ensembles, complete with futuristic frames and sleek coats.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. Splash

All in the name of love — and fashion.

Click on to see a definitive ranking of celebrity duos whose relationships and style stand the test of time.

