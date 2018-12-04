See How Pippa Middleton Winterizes an On-Sale Kate Spade Dress

Pippa Middleton gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, with husband James Matthews in October and ever since, she has kept a low profile. But tonight, the chic couple were spotted making an appearance at the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund Christmas Carol Concert at St. Luke’s Church in London.

The new mom, who stuck close her husband, showed off a wine-colored coat featuring a faux fur collar over a navy and burgundy fox-print shirtdress courtesy of Kate Spade New York. The 35-year-old British author styled the playful frock, which you can buy for more than $100 off the retail price, with dark tights and a pair of navy suede pumps.

Pippa Middleton wears a burgundy coat with a faux fur collar over a Kate Spade fox print dress and blue suede pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton further accessorized her chic winter look with a navy leather Aspinal of London Portobello saddle bag featuring a letterbox style closure and a gold chain. The crossbody design is also available at a significantly marked-down price here.

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton walk hand in hand after attending a charity carol service. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as well as Kate and Pippa’s brother James Middleton, also attended the charity event.

A close-up look at Pippa Middleton wearing a pair of pointy-toed blue suede pumps. CREDIT: Splash

