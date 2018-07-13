Pregnant Pippa Middleton Dresses Up Her Go-To Espadrilles at Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton is here to teach mothers a thing or two about maternity chic.

The soon-to-be parent attended one of tennis’ biggest events of the year in an outfit that bridged the gap between comfort and style.

Pippa Middleton watches the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She and husband James Matthews made their way to the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, where the 34-year-old beauty dressed in peak summer fashion through a billowed-sleeve printed maxi dress by Anna Mason that showed off her burgeoning baby bump.

Completing the ensemble, she paired retro Ray-Ban sunglasses with a rattan fan-shaped clutch from J. Crew. Even more notable were the off-white wrap-around espadrilles by Castaner that featured a braided raffia sidewall, woven heel cap and a wedge heel under 3 inches, allowing her to add height without sacrificing comfort.

The canvas shoes seem to be a Middleton favorite. Last week, the expectant mother and sibling James attended the tennis tournament, where she stepped out in a pair of platform espadrilles in a chambray upper and linen straps.

Pippa Middleton arrives at Wimbledon in a chic sundress and espadrilles. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She also wore the same Castaner espadrilles at the Roland Garros games in May after choosing the effortlessly sexy and versatile style during her honeymoon in Australia last summer.

Pippa Middleton wearing a Polo Ralph Lauren wrap dress. CREDIT: Splash News

Middleton is sister to Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who in April welcomed the newest addition to the British royal family, Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

