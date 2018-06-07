Pregnant Pippa Middleton’s J.Crew Dress Under $50 — And She Styles It With Stan Smiths

Weeks after hitting the French Open in Paris with husband James Matthews, Pippa Middleton was spotted out and about in London donning an affordable summer look complete with her go-to favorite kicks — Stan Smiths.

The pregnant younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge styled the classic Adidas silhouette, which retails for $75, with a navy J.Crew Mercantile faux-wrap floral print minidress now marked down to under $50.

Middleton’s accessories proved to be on the more luxe side with her Zanzan Le Tabou sunglasses costing $370 and her navy pebble leather Portobello crossbody bag from Aspinal of London coming in at $570.

It’s not unlike the 34-year-old to reach for moderately priced pieces from J.Crew, though. Just days prior, the mother-to-be stepped out in the brand’s Martie gingham print skinny trousers retailing under $100 paired with vibrant royal blue Honoré slippers courtesy of Chatelles Paris.

