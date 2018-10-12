Pippa Middleton Attends Princess Eugenie’s Wedding 9 Months Pregnant & Wearing High Heels

Pippa Middleton looked ready to pop as she was captured arriving at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding today at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England.

The first-time mom-to-be, who tied the knot to James Matthews in May 2017 and is nine months pregnant, stepped out for the special occasion with her husband and brother James Middleton. She wore a forest green Emilia Wickstead resort 2018 dress with a mock turtleneck collar, long sleeves and a slightly flared midi skirt. The design only accentuated her baby bump.

Pippa Middleton wearing a green Emilia Wickstead dress with black suede pumps at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 35-year-old younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge styled a pair of classic pointy-toed black suede high-heel stiletto pumps with her woodsy frock from the New Zealand designer. Middleton topped things off with a matching green fascinator, a black box-like clutch bag and Pippa Small jewelry.

A close-up view of Pippa Middleton’s classic black suede stiletto pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For her own wedding to Matthews, the British socialite and author wore custom Manolo Blahnik ivory satin pumps retailing for over $2,500. Unfortunately, they were mostly hidden by her Giles Deacon dress.

