Pete Davidson Taps ‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France to Style Him for His Wedding to Ariana Grande

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know about Ariana Grande’s betrothal to “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson.

Rumors of the young couple’s engagement swirled following the pop singer’s breakup with rapper Mac Miller, with Davidson himself confirming their official status in his appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” only a week ago.

Although their romantic history dates back just over a month, Grande and her fiancé already seem to be making big wedding plans, as evidenced in Davidson’s latest headline-making request. According to Page Six, the 24-year-old has asked “Queer Eye” fashion guru Tan France to help style him for his wedding — and the TV personality is “absolutely” all for it.

“He asked if I’d help him, the answer is yes,” France said.

Separately, at an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the Fab 5 member revealed that he recently went shopping with Davidson after news of the engagement broke.

“I’m very, very happy for them. I couldn’t be more happy,” France said. “I think if anybody finds love, that’s amazing. I will always support that.”

It’s not the first time the “Queer Eye” star has given fashion advice to the funnyman. In a “Saturday Night Live” sketch in March, France upgraded Davidson’s self-described “guido trash” style into a more refined aesthetic to help him impress then-girlfriend Cazzie David.

