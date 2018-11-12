10 Best-Dressed Celebs at the People’s Choice Awards

The 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards red carpet didn’t disappoint on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Stars came out in full force and put fashion at the forefront.

While all guests looked great, some stood out more than others — including Victoria Beckham. The designer and former Spice Girl took home the Fashion Icon Award and proved why she was worthy of the honor.

Wearing a sleek custom-made suit in a silky white material, Beckham paired her outfit with simple black pumps. She said onstage, “Many years ago I started with girl power and now that message is still as strong as ever, but now it’s through the privilege of being able to empower women through my designs.”

Another celeb topping the best-dressed list included Amber Valletta. The model just so happened to also be wearing a Victoria Beckham number. She completed the red dress outfit with matching red sandals.

Amber Valletta at the People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Minimalism was a big trend on the carpet this year. Mila Kunis kept things simple with a little black dress with PVC crystal-embellished heels, which brought just the right amount of flair.

One the men’s side, actors Ryan Eggold and Harry Shum Jr. wore suits that went beyond the typical black tie outfit. Singer Sabrina Carpenter nailed the menswear look, too. She walked the carpet in a wide-collared pinstriped ensemble and platform heels.

Sabrina Carpenter at the People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of the best-dressed stars at the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards.

