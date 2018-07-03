Penelope Cruz Stuns in Chanel Minidress on the Front Row at Paris Haute Couture Week

Penelope Cruz is Chanel’s newest brand ambassador. WWD reported ahead of Karl Lagerfeld’s Haute Couture fall ’18 show today that the Spanish star is the face of the brand’s cruise campaign, which was shot by the German creative director.

To that end, it’s no wonder that Cruz, who first attended a Chanel show in 1999, sat front-row in Paris to take in Lagerfeld’s latest collection for the fashion house. The Oscar-winning actress appropriately modeled a Chanel Cruise look for the occasion — which also brought out fellow ambassador Lily-Rose Depp and a slew of other famous faces.

Penelope Cruz arriving at the Chanel Haute Couture fall '18 show. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Cruz donned a summery pink, orange and white plaid tweed minidress featuring buttons and pockets from the collection paired with a white beanie. The 44-year-old “Loving Pablo” star further accessorized her ensemble with a bubblegum-pink Chanel crossbody bag before slipping into simple pointy nude pumps.

With a vibrant look, there was no need for a statement shoe moment here. Her neutral-toned heels elongated her tanned legs while seamlessly complementing her dress, which did all the talking.

Penelope Cruz in the front row at Chanel Haute Couture fall '18. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

View every look from the Chanel Haute Couture fall ’18 show.

Want more?

Did Penelope Cruz Just Signal The Return Of The Peep-Toe?