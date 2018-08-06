Twitter Roasts Paul Manafort’s No-Socks Outfit in Courtroom Sketch

Breaking: Paul Manafort doesn’t wear socks with suits.

As he sat in a courtroom today for his trial on allegations of tax evasion and bank fraud in Alexandria, Va., one peripheral point of discussion on the interwebs was talk of his fashion — not talk of his reported $15,000 ostrich coat — it was about what was he wasn’t wearing.

here's a courtroom sketch of Paul Manafort and all I can think about is… no socks? pic.twitter.com/8g5iqWrbOP — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) August 6, 2018

is paul manafort going sans socks? https://t.co/S1tX6AYCJE — Omnishambles (@birdpant) August 6, 2018

In a courtroom sketch, Donald Trump’s former presidential campaign manager is seen at a table wearing a blue suit with what appears to be brown loafers without socks.

Naturally, Twitter had plenty to say about it as “Mr. Manafort” became a trending topic throughout the day. Of course, many of the important political ramifications were debated, but other tweets delved into Mr. Manafort’s style.

also… does paul manafort not wear socks with his suit and dress shoes?? — Anjan (@HeyAnjan) August 6, 2018

Is Paul Manafort not wearing socks? Tacky. — bdAllison (@bdAllison) August 6, 2018

One Twitter user imagined what the judge had to say about Manafort’s look.

“Judge: ‘Mr. Manafort. Why are you not wearing socks?’ Mr. Manafort: ‘Your honor. The prison expected me to wear cotton socks; not silk. Can you imagine that?'” the user joked.

Please delete this I don't want to imagine Paul Manafort without socks. https://t.co/V2AL5R0jX8 — Chris Mabry🐦🌹 (@cjmab28) August 6, 2018

If this courtroom sketch is accurate, Paul #Manafort is apparently a guy who would spend $18K on a suit, but then not wear socks. 😂 https://t.co/54o9s7OREV — Violet Skyye (@Violetskyye) August 6, 2018

Despite the look trending among men last year, a user commented: “Is Paul Manafort not wearing socks? Tacky.”

Another tweeted: “also… does paul manafort not wear socks with his suit and dress shoes??”

Added an observer: “here’s a courtroom sketch of Paul Manafort and all I can think about is… no socks?”

In the political world, however, there are some names who are really into socks. George H.W. Bush has quite the collection, and Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau expresses his whimsical style with socks, too.

Want more?

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross Wore $645 Luxury Slippers

Former President George H.W. Bush Wears Bill Clinton Socks at His Home in Maine

Does Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Impact Sock Sales?